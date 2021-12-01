Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

AIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

