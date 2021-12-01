Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.27. Approximately 8,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 703,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $10,035,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

