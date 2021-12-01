Arnhold LLC Reduces Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arnhold LLC cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,050,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,856. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

