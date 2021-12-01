Arnhold LLC Invests $522,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,822 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 133,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

GPK traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 15,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,539. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

