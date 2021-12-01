Arnhold LLC Has $20.50 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for 2.4% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,835,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 436,443 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,399. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.