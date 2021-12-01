Arnhold LLC Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arnhold LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,082 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 778,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,426,387. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $300.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

