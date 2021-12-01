Arnhold LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arnhold LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. 89,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

