Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 350,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 51,232 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 388,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 124,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

