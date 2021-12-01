Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.93 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Ark has a market capitalization of $265.36 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,480,127 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

