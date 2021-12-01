Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Arhaus stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

