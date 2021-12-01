Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

