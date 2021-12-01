Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.69 on Monday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

