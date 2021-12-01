Arhaus Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARHS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

