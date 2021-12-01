Argon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Argon has a market cap of $3.44 million and $1.23 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00065352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00095354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.50 or 0.08066256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,908.17 or 0.96909764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,196,654 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

