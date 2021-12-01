Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 2.9%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.59. 1,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 830,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

