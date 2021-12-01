Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 6,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 248,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $599.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 22.3% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,699,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,583,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,437,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,187,000 after acquiring an additional 158,149 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 26.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 18.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 216.8% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 580,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

