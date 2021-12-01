Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ACHR opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81).

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $6,660,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $22,200,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $1,712,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $8,772,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $710,000.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

