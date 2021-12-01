ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ArcBest worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ArcBest by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

