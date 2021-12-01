Arbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 156 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $400.61 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.02. The stock has a market cap of $418.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

