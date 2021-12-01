APY.Finance (APY) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $28.79 million and approximately $369,467.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00095110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.50 or 0.08039479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,103.06 or 1.00423217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002707 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,034,439 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

