Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO William G. Rice Purchases 8,643 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice acquired 8,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $19,965.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $195.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,586 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.