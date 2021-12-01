Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $175.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. However, Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Buyouts have been helping in expanding market presence. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Due to these positives, Aptiv's shares outperformed in a year's time.”

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.07.

Aptiv stock opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

