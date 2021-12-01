Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Down 62.8% in November

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the October 31st total of 162,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,235. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

