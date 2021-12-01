Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Aozora Bank stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Aozora Bank has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

