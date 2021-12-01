AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Down 51.0% in November

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

NASDAQ ANPC opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $12.09.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.