Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 740 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

