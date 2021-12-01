Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AP opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

