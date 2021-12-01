Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anhui Conch Cement in a report issued on Sunday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anhui Conch Cement’s FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

