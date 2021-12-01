AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 59.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

