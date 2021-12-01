Anchor Neural World (ANW) Reaches Market Cap of $12.43 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

