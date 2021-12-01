Analysts Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) PT at $27.33

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

TBI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of TBI traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.57.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.