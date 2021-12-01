Analysts Set Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT at $7.90

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 2,800.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 315,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ocugen by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCGN opened at $6.34 on Friday. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 18.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

