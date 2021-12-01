Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target at $207.27

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of MRTX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,794. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.40.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

