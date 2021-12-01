Analysts Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT at $42.17

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 147.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 37.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,894 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 89,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRPN stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52. Groupon has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.