Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Price Target at C$3.86

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:BTE traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$3.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.66 and a 52-week high of C$4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1.64.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.6665185 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

