Analysts Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target at $7.17

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 26,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

