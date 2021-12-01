Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.39. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. 518,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,832. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $106.59 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

