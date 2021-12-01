Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $8.46 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings of $8.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.53. Lam Research reported earnings of $6.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $34.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $36.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $38.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Lam Research stock traded up $12.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $692.73. 186,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $593.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $445.60 and a fifty-two week high of $693.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,019,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.