Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. Truist lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $452,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 125.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.93 and its 200 day moving average is $174.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

