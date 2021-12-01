Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $2.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $764,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $5.01 on Wednesday, reaching $186.15. 39,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,214. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $202.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.29 and its 200-day moving average is $175.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

