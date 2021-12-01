Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $2.00 EPS

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $764,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $5.01 on Wednesday, reaching $186.15. 39,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,214. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $202.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.29 and its 200-day moving average is $175.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.