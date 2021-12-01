Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce sales of $134.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $138.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $129.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $534.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $551.80 million, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $571.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

