Analysts Expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 55,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

