Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $2.07. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $88,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

