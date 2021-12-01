Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.80. Avaya reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Avaya by 6.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Avaya by 112.2% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 163.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 246,553 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.87. 20,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,359. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

