Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.45. Aptiv reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,574,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,419 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.95. The company had a trading volume of 62,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,546. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.