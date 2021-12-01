Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on TRU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. 1,195,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.