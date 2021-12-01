Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post $316.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.80 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $126.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $876.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $883.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

RHP traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.40. 698,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.70.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

