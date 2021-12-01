Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce $24.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.02 billion to $24.52 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $22.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $78.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $83.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,609,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,500. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

