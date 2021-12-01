Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. 13,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,281. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.