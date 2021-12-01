Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. 13,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,281. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

