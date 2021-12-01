Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $170.19. 12,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,467,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,993,000 after buying an additional 63,871 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $725,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $814,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

